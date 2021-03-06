UFC's Jan Blachowicz Says Fatherhood Made Him More Dangerous Fighter, 'Bigger Motivation'
3/6/2021 12:40 AM PT
UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz says he's got a secret weapon for beating Israel Adesanya on Saturday night -- his newborn son!
The Polish powerhouse's fiancee gave birth to their first child, JJ, back in December -- and Jan says it's changed his whole outlook on life and fighting.
"Mentally, I'm stronger," 38-year-old Jan told TMZ Sports ... "Bigger motivation for everything right now. To hit harder, work harder."
"I do this for him right now."
As for his fight with Adesanya -- the undefeated middleweight champ -- Blachowicz knows it'll be the biggest challenge of his career but he's confident he'll end it in less than 2 rounds.
"I believe that I'm going to be the first one who beat him after this Saturday," Jan says.
"He gonna be 20 and 1, this what I believe and that's it. I know that he's really great fighter, amazing fighter, one of the best in the world but anyway I got my time right now, it's my division and I will stop him."
There's talk of a possible matchup with Jon Jones down the line -- but Jan says he's focused on Israel ... and will deal with Jones when the time comes.
"I don't know what Jon Jones right now what he do. He not my problem. If he not coming back to 205, I'll go to heavyweight and catch him there. No problem! He's not my problem now, my problem is Israel. I focus all about him. Nothing more in my head. Just Israel."