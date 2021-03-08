Racism in Royal Family Seemed Evident Early On in Meghan's Tenure
3/8/2021 8:09 AM PT
Meghan Markle's claims of racism against the Royal Family appear to be partially backed up by the fact this very issue came up early on -- remember the brooch?
If ya don't, Princess Michael -- who's married to one of Queen Elizabeth's cousins -- apologized back in late 2017 when she was called out for wearing a Blackamoor brooch to a Royal gathering Meghan attended ... the first Christmas lunch since getting with Harry.
The brooch depicts a dark-skinned person wearing a turban, and it's thought to glorify colonialism and servitude ... as that line of jewelry often portrays POC in lesser-than positions.
Princess Michael said she meant nothing by it when she wore it to the lunch, and wasn't trying to offend or send a message to Meghan specifically.
Still, it's not a good look in light of what Meghan and Harry alleged in the explosive tell-all with Oprah -- namely, that they'd been informed by a member or members of the Royal Family that Archie's skin color could potentially be a problem, if he was born "too dark."
They wouldn't name the alleged perpetrator(s), but Harry did rule out 2 names in a follow-up chat ... saying neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip uttered such words.
The Royal Family, of course, is quite vast ... so it could be anyone who might've said this.