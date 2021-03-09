The Queen Calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Racism Claims 'Concerning'

Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth's approach to dealing with the allegations made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in their Oprah interview is to keep it in the Royal Family ... and behind closed doors.

According to Buckingham Palace ... the issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- "particularly that of race" -- are "concerning." The Palace says ... "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The Royal Family also says it is "saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

The Queen's people add that the ex-senior royals, along with their son Archie, remain "much loved family members."

Of course, the mention of Archie in the Palace statement is notable because of Harry and Meghan's claim that a member or members of the Royal Family believed Archie's skin color could potentially be a problem if he was born "too dark."