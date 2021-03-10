Rob Gronkowski Says He's Not Retiring After Super Bowl Win, 'I'm Coming Back!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Rob Gronkowski will not be riding off into the sunset after his latest Super Bowl win ... the future Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports he's FOR SURE coming back to Tampa next season.

"I'm back, man!" Gronk says ... "I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time."

In fact, Rob tells us training for 2021 has already begun ... the tight end says he took three weeks off after the Super Bowl, but he just got in 4 straight workouts to begin season prep this week.

"Let me tell you, I was a little bit sore first day of training but it bounced back like that," Gronk says. "I'm feeling good."

Rob Gronkowski put on his football pants today!



TWO TOUCHDOWNS in the first half! #SBLV #SuperBowl (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/C5MrLd8Mnf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2021 @SNFonNBC

The words are music to the Buccaneers' ears ... there had to be at least SOME worry Gronk might hang up his spikes this offseason.

You'll recall, he retired abruptly in March 2019 ... saying his passion for the game just wasn't there.