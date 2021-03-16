Brazil's Miss Bumbum Contestants Get 'Vaccinate Here' Ink on Their Butts

The stars of Brazil's 2021 Miss Bumbum competition are trying to draw attention to the importance of getting vaccinated ... by drawing even more attention to their assets.

The curvy candidates have tattooed their booties with "vaccinate here" as part of an initiative put in place by the organization running the contest.

Brazil, much like the U.S., has been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases and deaths ... along with accompanying protests of lockdowns and coronavirus policies.

So, the women vying for the title of Brazil's most beautiful butt are urging fans to get their shots, with one candidate saying, "We want our vaccine in the butt ... we want everyone to be vaccinated."

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the popular beauty contest -- which is, interestingly, still happening amid the pandemic -- with 27 contestants to start.