LAPD Reviewing Retired Cop's 370 Cases After He Hurls Racial Slurs in Video

A retired LAPD homicide detective caught on video calling a Black man a "dumb n****r" after a minor traffic collision is prompting the police to review all 370 cases he handled during his career.

The man hurling racial slurs during the incident -- which went down last weekend in Santa Clarita, CA -- has been ID'd as John Motto. The LAPD says he's not currently a member of the force, he retired in May 2020 as a detective with the Operations Central Bureau Homicide.

The footage shows heated moments immediately after a car accident ... Motto got into an argument with the other driver, a Black man.

Motto claims the other driver used the n-word first, which he feels made it okay for him to then use it -- but Motto also added, "Go back into your little cage until the monkey controller gets here."

He's then used the n-word, again, to insult the other driver.

The LAPD says it's launched an internal investigation "to ensure there is no current Department nexus to this incident." It adds, "What is seen in the video is not reflective of the thousands of hard working and dedicated men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department."