UFC's Julija Stoliarenko Collapses Twice During Weigh-Ins ... Fight Canceled

WARNING: This is tough to watch ...

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapsed TWICE on Friday while trying to weigh-in for her fight ... and was ultimately taken away on a stretcher.

27-year-old Stoliarenko (9-4-2) was supposed to take on Julia Avila (8-2) at UFC on ESPN 21 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Stoliarenko had to cut weight down to 135 pounds for the fight -- and she didn't show up to the scale until there were less than 15 minutes left in her official weigh-in window, according to MMA Junkie.

Scary scene at #UFCVegas22 official weigh-ins as Julija Stoliarenko collapsed multiple times while trying to make weight.



Scary scene at #UFCVegas22 official weigh-ins as Julija Stoliarenko collapsed multiple times while trying to make weight. Her fight with Julia Avila has been canceled.

When she first stepped on the scale, she was clearly woozy ... and stumbled backward before collapsing.

Medical personnel raced to Stoliarenko within seconds and provided aid.

She got back up a few minutes later and went back on the scale ... but collapsed a second time.

Julia sat up and began to drink fluids -- but was wheeled out of the weigh-in area on a gurney to seek further treatment.

The UFC has since confirmed the fight has been canceled "due to weight cut issues with Stoliarenko."

No word on her current condition.