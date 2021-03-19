UFC's Julija Stoliarenko Collapses Twice During Weigh-Ins, Fight Canceled
3/19/2021 10:15 AM PT
WARNING: This is tough to watch ...
UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko collapsed TWICE on Friday while trying to weigh-in for her fight ... and was ultimately taken away on a stretcher.
27-year-old Stoliarenko (9-4-2) was supposed to take on Julia Avila (8-2) at UFC on ESPN 21 on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Stoliarenko had to cut weight down to 135 pounds for the fight -- and she didn't show up to the scale until there were less than 15 minutes left in her official weigh-in window, according to MMA Junkie.
Scary scene at #UFCVegas22 official weigh-ins as Julija Stoliarenko collapsed multiple times while trying to make weight.— MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) March 19, 2021 @MMAjunkie
Her fight with Julia Avila has been canceled. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/myaDSvkNHP
When she first stepped on the scale, she was clearly woozy ... and stumbled backward before collapsing.
Medical personnel raced to Stoliarenko within seconds and provided aid.
She got back up a few minutes later and went back on the scale ... but collapsed a second time.
Julia sat up and began to drink fluids -- but was wheeled out of the weigh-in area on a gurney to seek further treatment.
The UFC has since confirmed the fight has been canceled "due to weight cut issues with Stoliarenko."
No word on her current condition.
Weight cutting can be brutal for MMA fighters -- even the great Khabib Nurmagomedov pulled out of a fight with Tony Ferguson years ago due to complications from the weight cut.