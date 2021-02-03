UFC's Chris Weidman Lost 12 Pounds During COVID Battle, 'Sucked Pretty Bad'
2/3/2021 5:48 AM PT
UFC star Chris Weidman says he lost 12 pounds during his brush with COVID-19 -- mostly because he felt like complete dog crap and could barely eat.
But now, the 36-year-old insists he's out of the danger zone ... and will be ready to fight again in April.
The former middleweight champ initially tested positive last week -- forcing the UFC to pull him from the UFC 258 card on Feb. 13, when he was scheduled to take on #8 ranked Uriah Hall.
That fight has been pushed to April -- and Weidman says it's for the best, because COVID wrecked his body.
"The first couple of days definitely sucked pretty bad," Weidman told Submission Radio.
"For about 3 days I had a fever, body aches, bad headache, and it just kind of sucked. And, then after that, I just kind of felt tired."
Weidman says he suffered from bad headaches and was ultimately forced to take about 2 solid weeks off from the gym
"I also lost 12 pounds," Weidman says ... "I was eating soups and stuff. My appetite wasn’t that great and I ended up losing 12 pounds throughout the process. Which, I was like, wow, my weight cut is not gonna be as bad, I really got my weight low."
The good news, Weidman says he feels fully recovered now and ready to resume his fighting career.
"I feel good and I don’t feel like I have lingering effects because I really rested and made sure to do the right things."
Weidman is 15-5 as a pro -- with signature victories over legends like Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.