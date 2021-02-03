UFC's Chris Weidman Lost 12 Pounds During COVID Battle, 'Sucked Pretty Bad'

UFC's Chris Weidman Lost 12 Pounds During COVID Battle ... 'Sucked Pretty Bad'

2/3/2021 5:48 AM PT
Breaking News
Getty

UFC star Chris Weidman says he lost 12 pounds during his brush with COVID-19 --  mostly because he felt like complete dog crap and could barely eat.

But now, the 36-year-old insists he's out of the danger zone ... and will be ready to fight again in April.

The former middleweight champ initially tested positive last week -- forcing the UFC to pull him from the UFC 258 card on Feb. 13, when he was scheduled to take on #8 ranked Uriah Hall.

That fight has been pushed to April -- and Weidman says it's for the best, because COVID wrecked his body.

"The first couple of days definitely sucked pretty bad," Weidman told Submission Radio.

"For about 3 days I had a fever, body aches, bad headache, and it just kind of sucked. And, then after that, I just kind of felt tired."

Weidman says he suffered from bad headaches and was ultimately forced to take about 2 solid weeks off from the gym

"I also lost 12 pounds," Weidman says ... "I was eating soups and stuff. My appetite wasn’t that great and I ended up losing 12 pounds throughout the process. Which, I was like, wow, my weight cut is not gonna be as bad, I really got my weight low."

The good news, Weidman says he feels fully recovered now and ready to resume his fighting career.

"I feel good and I don’t feel like I have lingering effects because I really rested and made sure to do the right things."

Weidman is 15-5 as a pro -- with signature victories over legends like Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later