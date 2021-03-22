L.A. Dodgers Fans Troll Red Sox w/ 'Thanks For Mookie' Billboard Next To Fenway

L.A. Dodgers Fans Troll Red Sox With 'Thanks For Mookie' Billboard ... Right Next To Fenway!!!

3/22/2021 2:32 PM PT
Breaking News
A LITTLE THANK YOU "GIFT"
@Pantone294 / Twitter

Red Sox fans are going to HATE this ...

A group of L.A. Dodgers supporters secured a billboard right next to Fenway Park this week ... trolling the hell out of Boston for trading away superstar outfielder Mookie Betts last season!!

The savage sign was put up just yards away from The Green Monster ... located on the top of a building on Brookline Avenue.

The text? "Dear Boston, THANK YOU FOR MOOKIE BETTS. Sincerely, Dodgers fans and @Pantone294."

Of course, Boston jettisoned Mookie to L.A. just before the 2020 season began ... opting to trade away the former AL MVP instead of signing him to a mega-deal.

Mookie went on to help the Dodgers win the World Series ... while the Sox floundered, finishing in last place in the AL East.

We're sure the Red Sox don't appreciate the reminder ... especially 'cause the team and its fans will have to drive by the sign when they kick off their season at home against the Orioles next week.

Yeah ... ouch.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later