Magic Johnson, Danny Trejo, Arsenio Hall Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Magic Johnson just took another big shot -- this one off the court -- to get vaccinated for COVID-19 alongside his good friend, Arsenio Hall and another L.A. icon, Danny Trejo.

Magic got his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday at the USC vaccination site. The NBA Hall of Famer says he's been looking forward to inoculation for a while, because he wants some peace of mind after a year of stringent handwashing and mask-wearing.

Danny's getting the first dose of the Moderna vaccine ... and he's got a message for the tough guys on the block who think they don't need a shot. Danny says anyone on the fence should take the plunge for their loved ones.

Arsenio's going one and done with the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine ... and he says his mother is the driving force behind his vaccination. The comedian says he doesn't know what's in the shot, but as his mom points out, he doesn't know what's in her cooking either. Advantage science.

Arsenio made another funny and interesting point before he got pricked ... Barack Obama and Donald Trump don't agree on anything, but they both got vaccinated.

