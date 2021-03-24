Vanessa Bryant and Daughter Natalia Get New Tattoos to Honor Kobe, Gianna

Play video content Breaking News @vanessabryant/Instagram

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Natalia, spent their Tuesday night getting new tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna ... with the help of one of the best ink artists in the biz.

It appears Nikko Hurtado made a house call for his VIP clients -- and hooked the Bryants up with some pretty cool body art.

Vanessa -- who already has several pieces from Nikko -- added the word "Mambacita" to her forearm ... a tribute to Gianna, who earned the nickname through her obvious basketball talents that reminded people of her dad!

18-year-old Natalia -- who just recently signed a deal with IMG Models -- got two tattoos during the session.

The first, located on her finger, says the word, "Muse" -- which happens to be the name of Kobe's documentary he released back in 2015.

She also got another tattoo on her wrist -- but it's hard to tell the design.

But, with Hurtado working the needle, there's no doubt it's quality work.