Virginia State Prez Dominates Student In Hoops Rematch ... Hilarious Video!!!

Breaking News

You come at the school president, you best not miss ... TWICE!!

The viral Virginia State student who got CROSSED UP by school president Makola M. Abdullah in a hilarious game of campus 1-on-1 sought his revenge this week ... and it may be time for our guy, Afo, to find a new sport.

The prez and Afo decided to take their friendly rivalry to the VSU basketball court this time around for a shooting contest ... and the spectacle was complete with cheerleaders, fans and even the school mascot!!

BTW -- If you thought Afo was gonna run away with the dub, you must've missed the first video ... 'cause Abdullah can straight-up HOOP!!

I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me..😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021 @ifyouwereafo

Afo was first up to shoot at the top of the 3-point arc ... and unfortunately for the student, he clanked it off the side of the rim.

How did Abdullah respond?? A PERFECT shot he was so confident in, he didn't even have to see it hit the bottom of the net before celebrating!!

Virginia State convinced the President to have a rematch but it was obviously home court advantage😒🏀 pic.twitter.com/wEJD0lZc3I — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 24, 2021 @ifyouwereafo

Afo joked about the loss ... saying it was all due to "home court advantage" ... but we've got all the evidence we need to know who the true winner is!!

Abdullah took the higher road ... applauding everyone on campus for joining in on the harmless fun.

"Thank you all for your energy and spirit," the prez said Wednesday. "You are what makes @VSU_1882 a special place."