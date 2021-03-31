UCLA Fans Start Massive Blaze Near Campus To Celebrate Final Four Berth

How did UCLA students celebrate their first Final Four berth in over a decade???

COUCH FIRE NEAR CAMPUS, BABY!!!

Dozens of Bruins supporters hit Westwood streets Tuesday night just minutes after UCLA secured a 51-49 win over Michigan ... and a massive blaze in a roadway quickly ensued.

WATCH LIVE: People are gathered in Westwood to celebrate UCLA moving onto the #FinalFour. https://t.co/D8o5A8ve3Q pic.twitter.com/AqMQqgYhTx — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 31, 2021 @NBCLA

Video from the scene showed people burnt a couch, a bookshelf and much more ... and then everyone danced around the inferno with glee!!

Don't worry ... the fire department showed up quickly to douse the flames -- and law enforcement said no arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

UCLA celebrating win over Michigan with a bed fire and music on Roebling Avenue. pic.twitter.com/K58gfZQ8Ge — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) March 31, 2021 @SamBraslow

Of course, the night was a long-awaited one for UCLA fans ... the once-storied program had been in a lull since its last Final 4 appearance in 2008.

In the 12 seasons that followed that run ... the Bruins had only advanced to the Sweet 16 three times, and had been largely mediocre or worse.

But, Mick Cronin's clearly got the guys rollin' this year ... and they'll try to beat Gonzaga on Saturday for a spot in the National Championship game.