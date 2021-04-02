Man Arrested Again on Warrant After Alleged Naked Swim At Kendall Jenner's

The man who cops say went swimming naked in Kendall Jenner's pool and then showed up at Kylie's house is back in jail ... he's been busted on more charges related to his alleged skinny dip.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... LAPD arrested 27-year-old Shaquan King Friday on a warrant related to the Kendall incident, just as he was being released from jail following his felony stalking arrest for the Kylie incident.

We're told the District Attorney sent the Kylie case back for more investigation, paving the way for King's release, but LAPD was waiting for him and arrested him again.

This time, our sources say King was arrested on 2 trespassing charges, plus a count of disorderly conduct.

TMZ broke the story ... Kendall got a temporary restraining order Thursday against King, claiming he made it onto her Beverly Hills property Sunday morning, banged on her windows, took off his clothes and tried to get into her pool before her security detained him. Police eventually showed up and arrested him for trespassing -- which turned out to be the first of what is now THREE arrests this week.