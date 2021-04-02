Tom Brady Recovering 'Very Well' From Offseason Knee Surgery, Bucs GM Says

The G.O.A.T.'s knee is healing up just fine ... Buccaneers GM Jason Licht says Tom Brady's recovering "very well" from offseason surgery.

The 43-year-old Tampa Bay QB had to go under the knife shortly after winning his 7th Super Bowl ... with Licht saying TB12 needed a "minor surgical procedure" to clean up some things in his leg.

But, Licht says there are no worries as of now that Brady might have to miss regular-season action in 2021 ... explaining, "I know things are going well."

"I talked to him last week," Licht told reporters Thursday ... "I know that things are going very well."

Brady had reportedly been dealing with pain in his knee throughout the 2020 season ... and had planned to get surgery once the Bucs' year concluded.

Licht said Brady is now in the rehab stage ... but he added he did not want to place an official timetable on a return to action for his team's superstar.

"I don't want to put an exact timeline on it right now because I don't want to set expectations one way or the other," Licht said.