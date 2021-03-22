Robert Kraft Happy Tom Brady Won Super Bowl With Buccaneers, 'He Deserves It'

Breaking News

Robert Kraft ain't bitter Tom Brady won a Super Bowl while his Patriots sucked this season ... in fact, he's HAPPY for his former QB ... saying TB12 deserved to win it all in 2021.

Of course, both sides took the high road following their breakup ... with Kraft publicly rooting for Brady in SBLV against the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Now that some time has passed, New England's owner was asked what he REALLY thought of Brady winning ring #7 as his Pats went 7-9 and missed the playoffs ... and Kraft remains adamant there's no bad blood.

"Well, I was really happy for him," Kraft told Sports Illustrated. "He’s a great guy and he gave us 20 wonderful years, and he made the choice to do what he wanted to do."

Kraft admits he "wasn't that happy" to watch his superstar of 20 years walk out the door ... but understands that's what happens in the industry.

Since the Pats basically had ZERO chance of winning the SB in their first season sans TB12, Kraft explains he had to root for the guy.

"... If we’re not going to win, and someone’s got to do it, I’m happy for him. He deserves it."

"I’m not normally that polite," he joked.

The Pats have been busy in free agency in hopes of returning to the playoffs -- they're shelling out $130 MILLION in guaranteed money to 8 new signings -- and Kraft makes it clear last season's struggles can't happen again.

"We gotta win," he added. "And I think we’re in a better position than we were two weeks ago to do that. But we’ll let things play out."