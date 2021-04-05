Drake Son Adonis Playing Basketball to His Music, Sinks 3 in a Row
4/5/2021 6:57 AM PT
Drake's little boy clearly takes after his old man ... because he loves to hoop.
The rapper shared a video of his 3-year-old son, Adonis, working on his jump shot on an indoor kid-hoop ... and he's got game!!
After sinking a jumper, Adonis points out that that bucket was actually 2 in a row ... then he casually hits another shot to make it 3. Silky smooth.
All the while, Drake's providing the hype music for his kid -- his new track, "What's Next" is playing in the background.
If ya don't know by now ... Drake loves basketball -- he's a big-time NBA fan and balls out whenever he can himself. Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.