Kerry Washington Deletes Controversial Tweet About DMX and Prince Philip

Kerry Washington learned an increasingly obvious lesson ... just don't say anything on social media, 'cause you'll get torn apart.

Kerry has now deleted her tweet suggesting an after-life connection between DMX and Prince Philip. She wrote, "Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest in Peace."

The reaction was predictable ... “The assumption that DMX and that white man are going to the same place…now miss washington please…”

Another user took a stab with this ... “One of them slid down the @LilNasX pole to hell, and it wasn’t DMX.”

DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places 💀 don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen — Ki (@wintersoldiet) April 9, 2021 @wintersoldiet

And then there's this ... “DMX and Prince Phillip going to two very different places…don’t lump in DMX with a white supremacist pls queen.”