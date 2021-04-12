Army Lieutenant's Dog OK After Choking on Pepper Spray in Traffic Stop
U.S. Army Lieutenant Dog's OK After Choking on Pepper Spray
4/12/2021 9:07 AM PT
The four-legged friend of the U.S. Army Lieutenant who was repeatedly pepper-sprayed by a cop is feeling better after choking on pepper spray and struggling to breathe.
Lt. Caron Nazario's attorney, Jonathan Arthur, tells TMZ ... Nazario's pooch, Smoke, is OK after the scary incident, despite feeling the effects of the toxic chemical.
As you know, Nazario was pulled over in Virginia, pepper-sprayed and attacked ... all over the fact he didn't have a rear license plate. Smoke was in the backseat of the SUV during the incident, and one of the cops fired pepper spray at the Lt. four separate times.
The Lt. told the cops the dog was in distress, but they did not come to his aid.
The dog, who was in a kennel in the back of the SUV, eventually shook off the toxins. He did not need to see a vet.
As we reported, the officer who took charge has been fired and a lawsuit has been filed.