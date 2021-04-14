Mike Tyson & Henry Cejudo Bro Down With Schwarzenegger at Arnold's L.A. Mansion

Play video content Breaking News

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up his L.A. mansion to some combat sports legends -- Mike Tyson and Henry Cejudo -- and even let 'em swing around his legendary "Conan" sword!

Mike and Henry flew in on Tuesday to shoot an episode of Mike's "Hotboxin" podcast -- and Arnold couldn't have been a better host!

He played some chess with Mike. He let Cejudo flex with his famous bodybuilding statue.

And, after they left Arnold's home -- Mike and Henry decided to play a little golf at another location while Mike puffed away on a big ol' joint.

What a fun day!

Afterward, Cejudo -- one of the greatest UFC fighters ever -- thanked Arnold for welcoming him into his home.

"It’s an [honor] to be invited to the man’s house who’s cut from the same cloth as me," Cejudo posted.

"[Arnold], you are The American Dream."

There are pics of Mike Tyson and Arnold hanging out together from way back in the '80s -- but it's unclear if they were friends or just friendly ... considering they were both mega-stars back then and probably ran into each other at events.