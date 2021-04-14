NFL Superstar Aaron Donald Accused of Assault, Allegedly Bashed Man's Face

Huge news out of Pittsburgh ... where a man claims he was assaulted over the weekend by NFL superstar Aaron Donald.

The accuser is DeVincent Spriggs, who claims the L.A. Rams defensive tackle struck him in the face in the early morning hours of April 11, according to Spriggs' attorney, Todd Hollis.

Hollis released a photo of Spriggs' alleged injuries -- which shows a badly damaged right eye. We're told the attorney is currently en route to a police station to file a report against Donald.

BREAKING: Attorney for this man says he'll be filing assault charges against former Pitt and NFL star Aaron Donald.

Hollis told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the incident took place at an after-hours club -- and claims Spriggs suffered a concussion in addition to other injuries

We're reaching out to Donald's camp -- as well as the L.A. Rams -- and we'll let you know as soon as we hear back.

Aaron Donald is widely regarded as one of the top -- if THE top defensive player in the NFL.

He was named the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2020 -- and has been selected to the Pro Bowl all 7 years he's been in the NFL.

In 2018, Donald signed a 6-year contract extension with the Rams worth up to $135 MILLION with $87 million guaranteed.

Donald was a 1st-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- following a stellar career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the best defensive player in the country.

29-year-old Donald was born and raised in Pittsburgh -- though it's unclear if he knew the accuser before the alleged attack.