UFC's Daniel Rodriguez Says He's 200-0 in Street Fights & Jail Fights, 'Never Lost'
4/14/2021 3:53 PM PT
Before he smashed his way into the UFC, Daniel Rodriguez was honing his fight skills on the streets and in jail -- telling TMZ Sports he's 200-0 OUTSIDE the Octagon.
D-Rod -- who obliterated Mike Perry on the main card at "UFC Vegas 23" this past weekend -- says he's been fighting his whole life ... and his experience on the streets has helped him become the successful pro he is today.
"That’s how this all started. It all started in the street ... I’m a hood baby. I'm from L.A. you know.?!"
34-year-old Rodriguez says he was in and out of jail growing up -- something he attributes to running with the wrong crowd and making bad choices.
Daniel says he cleaned up his life and is laser-focused on his MMA career -- racking up an impressive 14-2 record as a pro.
So, what's scarier ... fighting in a jail cell or in the UFC Octagon? D-Rod says there's no comparison.
"There's a referee in [the Octagon]. There’s somebody to stop it."
"I’ve been in situations where ain't nobody gonna stop it ... so it's kill or [be killed]."
So, what's next for Rodriguez INSIDE the Octagon? He's gunning to fight a ranked opponent and would love a crack at the legendary Robbie Lawler.
Lawler is currently the #15 ranked welterweight -- but Rodriguez says he's confident he'll make Robbie look like Mike Perry when it's all said and done!
Hey, as long as he keeps the violence in the cage and off the streets ... it's fine by us!