Jeffree Star Hospitalized After Scary Car Crash in Wyoming
4/16/2021 12:38 PM PT
12:35 PM PT -- Wyoming Highway Patrol tells TMZ ... preliminary findings suggest drugs and alcohol do NOT appear to be a factor in the crash, though the investigation is ongoing.
We're told the crash happened around 8:30 AM on Hat 6 Road, with the Rolls Royce Jeffree was riding in losing control and rolling over after experiencing slushy road conditions.
BTW ... Jeffree's been showing off a hot pink RR on social media lately, but it's unclear if this is the car involved in the crash.
Police also say it's too early to tell if speed was a factor in the accident.
Jeffree Star is in a hospital bed with a neck brace ... and he says he's lucky to be alive after his car flipped 3 times in a scary accident.
The YouTube star and beauty influencer says he was in a severe car accident Friday -- the car he was riding in lost control on black ice and ended up tumbling over.
Jeffree says his friend Daniel was in the car with him, and he posted a photo of them both in hospital gowns ... but as you can see, it looks like Jeffree got the worst of it.
The rollover reportedly went down near Casper, Wyoming ... with local reports saying Jeffree is getting treatment at Wyoming Medical Center and he's in stable condition.
Jeffree was reportedly driving a brand new Rolls Royce, with Daniel as his passenger.
