Ryan Fitzpatrick Laughs Off 'Worst Text' To Alex Smith After Injury, Felt Like An A-Hole!

NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick had a real palm-to-the-face moment after Alex Smith's life-threatening leg injury ... admitting he sent the guy a SUPER embarrassing text that he's calling "one of my biggest regrets to date."

So ... what could Fitzy have *possibly* said that was so bad?? Well, here's the Washington Football Team signal caller's take on the incident.

"When Alex broke his leg in that game a few years ago, I had what I thought was a similar injury," Fitzpatrick told Chris Long's "Green Light" podcast. ... citing the fractured tibia he suffered in 2014.

"So the single worst text I've ever sent out, I sent it to Alex. I said, 'Hey, Alex, just want to let you know they'll fix you right up, you'll be good as new! I'm out here and I don't feel any pain from my injury 3 years later!'"

When Fitzy learned about Alex Smith's retirement... he remembered the worst text he's ever sent

Fitz says he "felt good" about sending the positive vibes his buddy's way ... but of course, Smith's injury was actually WAY worse.

After all, the guy had 17 surgeries, could've lost part of his leg and battled a flesh-eating bacteria. Yeah ... it was no cakewalk.

Despite the confusion, Fitzpatrick says Smith couldn't have been nicer in his response.

"(Alex) said 'Well ... mine might be a little more complicated.' And 17 surgeries later, and the story of what he had to overcome, I felt like the biggest a**hole!"

But, the 2 guys are able to laugh it off now ... especially since Smith was able to make a miraculous comeback and return to the field.