Waka Flocka Flame Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Donald Trump

Donald Trump's apparently a big fan of Waka Flocka Flame's charity work ... because the former President recognized the rapper with a lifetime achievement award.

We are told Waka's award is for his humanitarianism and philanthropy as a volunteer for the Chicago non-profit Daughter of Destiny.

Waka received the Trump award Friday in Atlanta, his hometown, with his pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presenting WFF with an official certificate and medal.

As you can see, Waka was beaming from ear-to-ear with the framed award in hand and the medal around his neck, and he had a few kind words for Trump.

Daughter of Destiny's an outreach program helping women by providing employment, food, housing, community and inner healing ... and the certificate recognizes Waka's "lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service."

We're told 45 signed the certificate and the Trump Administration had everything approved before Trump left office in January.