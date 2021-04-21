Eric Andre Claims He Was Racially Profiled by Police at Atlanta Airport

Eric Andre says he was the victim of racial profiling during an interaction with police inside the Atlanta airport ... and now he's asking Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for help.

The comedian claims he was singled out by two plainclothes officers Wednesday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, saying the cops stopped him on the jet bridge for a random drug search as he was trying to board his flight.

Eric says he did not consent to the search and claims he was the only person of color in line to board the flight. He believes it was a classic case of racial profiling and what he calls the racist war on drugs.

EA's warning other travelers passing through ATL to "be careful" and he's asking folks in the airport to track down the officers' names. He also says he's already talking to his lawyer.

Eric, who says he was in Atlanta for work, was able to make his flight ... but he's telling Mayor Bottoms, "I know this isn't the PD you want representing in your airports."