Jacob Blake's Happy for George Floyd's Family, Calls for More Justice
4/21/2021 12:17 PM PT
Jacob Blake's reaction to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of George Floyd's murder is joy for Floyd's family, admiration for the people who fought for the verdict ... and hope that it's the first big step in changing the world for the better.
Blake -- who's paralyzed after a Kenosha, Wisconsin cop shot him -- told TMZ he's "extremely happy" justice was served in Floyd's death, and gives shout-outs to everyone who helped ensure the outcome ... family, friends, lawyers, advocates, protesters and the judge and jury in Chauvin's trial.
Jacob says of Chauvin being convicted of murder, "We got one ... let's get the rest of 'em."
Though Blake's elated over the outcome, he's mindful there's a long way to go when it comes to police brutality, adding ... "Y'all gotta stop killing us. You have to. If you don't, this world ain't gonna last."
As you know ... stories of police brutality and fatal shootings have definitely not stopped after George Floyd's death, and Blake's shooting in August was another lightning rod situation that sparked mass protests and criticism of policing in America.
Blake was shot 6 times at close range in the back by Kenosha Officer Rusten Sheskey as he was walking away, leaving him paralyzed. Last week it was announced that Sheskey, who is white, is back on his beat in Kenosha. He did not face any discipline for shooting Jacob.