Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach Estate Demolished

The infamous Palm Beach mansion where Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted many of his young victims has been reduced to rubble.

The demolition came 5 months after Florida real estate developer Todd Michael Glaser inked a deal to buy the waterfront property for $18.5 mil. He vowed to obliterate the 14,000 square-foot mansion.

Proceeds from the sale will go to a Victims' Compensation Program, which will distribute the funds to some of Epstein's victims. Epstein had been locked up in a Manhattan federal jail for sex trafficking when he killed himself behind bars back in August, 2019.

Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence A. Moens told the Palm Beach Daily News he only got involved "to ensure it would be wiped off the map of Palm Beach."