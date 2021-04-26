Lena Headey Cleared to Bring Son From U.K. to Live with Her in L.A.

Lena Headey's bringing her son back to her California kingdom ... a court just granted her permission to bring him over from the U.K. to live under Cersei's rule.

The "Game of Thrones" star and her ex-husband Peter Loughran were in a U.K. court a few months ago for a custody battle over their 11-year-old son Wylie -- and according to legal docs, the judge granted Lena's wish to take Wylie across the pond. He's now cleared to move to L.A. with Mom.

As we first told you, Lena -- best known as Cersei Lannister on 'GoT' -- previously wanted Wylie to live in England because she felt the U.K. had a far superior school system. It's unclear what changed for Lena, perhaps a role that requires her to be in Hollywood ... we've reached out to her camp.