Kanye Asks for Joint Custody, Just Like Kim Kardashian, In Divorce Case

Kanye West filed his answer to Kim Kardashian's divorce petition, and it's basically a mirror image of his estranged wife's legal docs.

Kanye is also asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's 4 kids, just like Kim. FYI ... joint custody doesn't automatically mean a 50/50 split, and it's likely Kim will have the kids the lion's share of the time. They will almost certainly work out an arrangement between themselves and have it approved by the court. They have both committed to co-parenting.

Kanye -- as well as Kim -- wants to shut the door on spousal support. Well, they can afford to fend on their own.

He also says they should also pay their own legal fees.

As we already reported, Kim and Kanye have a prenup, so there shouldn't be a big issue with dividing assets. It's interesting ... Ye's answer comes on the heels of Forbes reporting Kim has now reached billionaire status.

Kim filed for divorce on February 19 ... so Kanye's a little late in filing his answer, although it doesn't really matter because it won't trigger any sort of problem.

Kim did not list a date of separation on her divorce docs. As for Kanye ... he also did not list a date of separation.

Our sources say Kim and Kanye hardly spoke in the months preceding the divorce petition, but it seems things are calmer now.