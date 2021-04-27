Kamaru Usman On Next Fight, I'd Murder Conor McGregor But Interested in Jake Paul

Play video content TMZSports.com

Welp, this is a way to bruise Conor McGregor's ego ...

Kamaru Usman tells TMZ Sports he's more interested in "beating the s**t" out of Jake Paul than taking on Conor ... explaining he's been looking for an excuse to punish one of these "Internet guys."

Usman is fresh off of a VIOLENT performance against Jorge Masvidal -- where he basically sent Gamebred to the shadow realm with one of the most devastating knockout punches in UFC history.

Before that, Usman went on a run dominating the best the UFC's welterweight division had to offer ... from Gilbert Burns to Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley and more.

So, in the immortal words of Bill Goldberg ... WHO'S NEXT!?

Usman says he's down to fight TWO more times before the end of the year -- but admits there's no one in his division that's tickling his fancy at the moment.

Sure, he's been trading Twitter trash talk with Conor McGregor -- but Usman says when push comes to shove, Conor doesn't want the smoke.

"He's fought once in the last year and a half and that didn’t end well for him," Usman says.

"Imagine what I would do to him. I would take his life in there."

Which brings us to Jake Paul ...

"If these guys don't show me anything, maybe I'll put out one of these guys who think 'I can box' and beat the sh*t out of them."

Kamaru even referenced the back and forth between Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul in the stands at UFC 261 ... and begged DC to stand down so he could teach the guy a lesson.

"DC, sit down, let me take care of that for you," Usman said.

Usman says he's sick and tired of Paul dissing legends like Cormier -- and believes it would be his duty to beat some respect into him.