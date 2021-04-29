Rudy Giuliani Claims Raid Not Over Alleged Pressuring of Ukrainian Officials for Trump

Play video content 77 WABC Talk Radio

Rudy Giuliani just went on his radio show in an effort to set the record straight about what led the FBI to raid his NYC pad and office.

Rudy said Thursday on his WABC radio show that reports the search warrant was tied to allegations he pressured Ukrainian officials on behalf of Donald Trump are FALSE.

Instead, he claims the feds came knocking because he allegedly failed to file as a foreign agent prior to dealing with Ukraine -- which he said was also false.

What's more ... Giuliani claimed he tried to clear this up with the Justice Department for the last 2 years, but they ignored him. Rudy said that over the last 2 years he was willing to prove as much ... but claims the Justice Department ignored him.

In all, he claims he made 3 attempts to squash the whole Ukraine drama -- 2 years ago, 1 year ago and 6 months ago. What's interesting about all of those dates is that they were all under President Trump's administration.

Play video content 11/25/19 TMZ.com

Rudy, who in November 2019 said anyone that tries locking him up will come away embarrassed, the feds instead decided to raid his home at 6 in the morning.