Tim Tebow Gunning For NFL Comeback As Tight End, Works Out For Jaguars

MLB out ... NFL back in?!

That's now the plan for Tim Tebow ... who's gunning to make a football comeback as a tight end after retiring from baseball!!!

Tebow made the decision recently ... according to NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter -- and has already gotten a tryout of sorts with the Jaguars.

Schefter says the 33-year-old worked out for Jacksonville's tight ends coach ... and a future signing could be on the horizon.

Of course, Tebow has huge ties to the Jags -- their new head man, Urban Meyer, coached Tebow at Florida for years and the two have remained VERY good pals ever since.

Tebow had been attempting to make it to the New York Mets' big league roster the past few years ... but retired from the diamond in February, saying, "at this time I feel called in other directions."