Celebrity Chef Cat Cora's Wife Files for Divorce

Celebrity chef Cat Cora's wife is throwing in the kitchen towel on their marriage ... we've learned she just filed for divorce after 3 years of marriage.

Cat's wife, record executive Nicole Ehrlich, filed divorce docs Monday in Los Angeles County Superior court ... according to online records.

The divorce petition comes just a few days after Cat and Nicole reached their 3-year wedding anniversary. We'll assume there wasn't much of a celebration.

The 'Iron Chef' and "Around the World in 80 Plates" star started dating Nicole in 2017, and in April 2018 they tied the knot with a big ceremony in Santa Barbara. They didn't have any kids together.

It's the second divorce for Cat, who has 4 kids from her previous marriage to Jennifer Cora. They were together for 17 years before divorcing in 2015.