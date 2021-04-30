'The Wire' Actor Chris Clanton Shot in Baltimore

Chris Clanton -- known for his recurring role on HBO's iconic hit, "The Wire" -- was shot in Baltimore ... TMZ has learned.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Dept. tells TMZ ... cops are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday around 7 PM, and a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the ear. We're told medics responded and took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if Chris was even the target, but the good news is ... we know he's already been discharged from the hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation and cops urge anyone with information to call Northeast District Shooting detectives or Baltimore's Metro Crime Stoppers tip line.