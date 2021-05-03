Boxer Felix Verdejo Charged in Horrific Death of Pregnant Woman, Unborn Baby

Pro boxer Felix Verdejo -- who competed in the 2012 Olympics -- has been hit with multiple criminal charges connected to the killing of a 27-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Verdejo surrendered to authorities in Puerto Rico on Sunday evening -- roughly 24 hours after the body of Keishla Rodriguez was found in a lagoon.

Officials say her body was in such bad shape, they needed to use her dental records to verify her identity.

The allegations of her killing are extremely disturbing ...

Officials say the FBI has been working with a witness who claims to have "firsthand, personal knowledge” of the incident -- because the boxer had "requested his help to terminate the pregnancy."

The witness says he and Verdejo abducted Rodriguez on Thursday evening in a black SUV -- where the boxer proceeded to punch her in the face and inject her with a "syringe filled with substances."

After that, Verdejo allegedly bound the woman's hands and feet, tied a heavy block to her body and threw her off the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge, into the San Jose Lagoon.

That's not all ... the witness told officials Verdejo then pulled out a gun and began firing at her in what appears to be a final horrific effort to ensure her death.

Authorities say cell phone data appears to sync up with the witness account -- confirming the locations where Rodriguez had been traveling before her death.

Also, officials say they have surveillance video showing a dark SUV -- similar to the one Verdejo had been spotted with -- on the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge.

Verdejo is now facing multiple criminal charges including kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and killing an unborn child.

If convicted on all counts, Verdejo could face the death penalty.

Verdejo is 27-2 as a pro boxer and famously fought for Puerto Rico in the 2012 Olympic Games.

He had been signed with Top Rank Boxing which issued a statement on the situation on a Saturday.

"The thoughts and prayers of Top Rank are with the family and friends of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, and with the people of Puerto Rico in this moment of mourning."

"We are profoundly disturbed by the news and will continue to monitor the evolution of the case as it progresses."