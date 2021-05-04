Dak Prescott Says He Could Play In Game 'Right Now,' 7 Months After Gruesome Injury

I Could Play In Game 'Right Now'

Dallas Cowboys fans are going to LOVE this ...

Dak Prescott says his ankle injury has healed so nicely -- he could play in an NFL game "right now!"

The quarterback -- who famously suffered a horrific lower leg injury last October -- told reporters at an event out in Texas on Tuesday he's now pretty damn close to 100 percent.

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021 @calvinwatkins

"I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful," the 27-year-old said.

It's an incredible update from the NFL star ... because just 7 months ago, many wondered if he'd ever play football again.

His ankle injury was gruesome -- he was diagnosed with a dislocated and fractured ankle, and it was so bad, networks had to blur replays of the injury.

But, Dak -- who had multiple surgeries to repair the damage -- seemed confident as ever on Tuesday that he'd be back to normal by the time the Cowboys need him for the 2021 season opener in September.

"There's no doubt that when I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the timing will be right," Dak said.