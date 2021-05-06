Sam Ehlinger's Brother, UT Linebacker Jake Ehlinger, Found Dead Near Campus
5/6/2021 3:08 PM PT
Sam Ehlinger's younger brother -- Univ. of Texas linebacker Jake Ehlinger -- was found dead near campus on Thursday ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
A spokesperson for the Austin Police Department tells us cops received a call at around 12:18 PM, and a short time later, found Jake's body just blocks away from the university.
The spokesperson did not reveal a cause of death or any other details surrounding the tragedy ... but did note the department is considering it all "non-suspicious."
Jake walked onto the Longhorns' team in 2019 -- joining up with his older brother, Sam, who was a STAR quarterback for UT for the previous few seasons.
Jake did not log a snap in his first two years on the team.
When @sehlinger3 got the call from the @Colts. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wI88OZL6vW— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) May 1, 2021 @TexasFootball
Sam and Jake were very close ... in fact when Sam was picked by the Indianapolis Colts in the 6th round of the NFL Draft last week -- the two brothers shared a long embrace with other family members.
Jake was just 20 years old.
RIP