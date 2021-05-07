Conor McGregor Unloads on Floyd Mayweather Over 'Embarrassing' Jake Paul Scrap

Conor McGregor says Floyd Mayweather should be "embarrassed" by his run-in with Jake Paul on Thursday ... saying the fact he's feuding with YouTubers is just "sad."

The UFC superstar dropped some strong criticism about his old opponent after things went sideways at Thursday's media event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami ... calling out Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe for allowing Floyd to get involved with such a circus.

"Hey [Leonard Ellerbe], what the f**k is Floyd at?" Conor posted on IG.

"The kid [Jake Paul] curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy."

"The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him. He should thank him. It’s embarrassing!"

Conor's point is Floyd is too accomplished and too big of a draw to be fighting unaccomplished non-professionals like Logan Paul and Jake.

"Pro to pro it’s embarrassing," Conor continued.

McGregor predicts the June 6 PPV event will ultimately be a failure -- saying Floyd "will not scratch $10 million for this fight and he knows it."

"It was cancelled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this s**t."

"Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f**k off mate. Slap head!"