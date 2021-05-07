David Ortiz Calls Albert Pujols Release 'Devastating,' He Deserves Better!

Hall of Famer David Ortiz thinks Albert Pujols was done dirty by the Angels ... saying the legendary slugger should have been able to walk away from baseball on his own terms -- and calling his release "devastating."

The 3-time MVP was given his walking papers after 9 seasons with the L.A. Angels on Thursday ... with baseball fans wondering if they've seen the last of 41-year-old Pujols on a baseball diamond.

If that's the case, Ortiz -- who grew up with Pujols in the Dominican Republic -- is PISSED ... saying the future first-ballot Hall of Famer earned the right to decide when he's done.

"Brother @albertpujols, all the way with you incredible career one of the most beloved player of all time on and off the field l do not agree on the move that just happen," Ortiz said in an Instagram post on Friday.

"That was devastating for fans and player l know this is a business but l was expecting someone like you to walk away like you deserve."

Of course, there were rumblings Pujols was considering retirement after the 2021 season anyway, but Ortiz says a man who has done so much for the sport deserves more respect.