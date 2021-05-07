Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member Brand New Chevy Blazer

Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member New Car!!!

5/7/2021 5:59 PM PT
Getty

Jim Carrey is taking a page from Oprah's playbook, giving away a brand new car ... and the lucky winner is a crew member on his upcoming Sonic movie.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Jim has been up in Vancouver shooting 'Sonic 2' and he wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle ... and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.

Chevrolet.com

We're told the winner was picked Friday morning ... and one of the camera operators is getting the keys to their new ride.

Jim's making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway ... the Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

Everett Collection

As you know ... Jim starred in 2020's "Sonic The Hedgehog" as Dr. Ivo Robotnik ... and now he's bringing back the evil character for the upcoming sequel.

No word if the Chevy Blazer RS would beat Sonic in a race ... but it's still a pretty sweet ride, especially because it's free!!!

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later