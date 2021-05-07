Jim Carrey Gifts 'Sonic 2' Crew Member Brand New Chevy Blazer

Jim Carrey is taking a page from Oprah's playbook, giving away a brand new car ... and the lucky winner is a crew member on his upcoming Sonic movie.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Jim has been up in Vancouver shooting 'Sonic 2' and he wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle ... and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.

We're told the winner was picked Friday morning ... and one of the camera operators is getting the keys to their new ride.

Jim's making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway ... the Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

As you know ... Jim starred in 2020's "Sonic The Hedgehog" as Dr. Ivo Robotnik ... and now he's bringing back the evil character for the upcoming sequel.