NBA's Luka Doncic Ejected for Bashing Collin Sexton Right in the Ding Dong

NBA's Luka Doncic Ejected for Groin Shot Smacked Collin Sexton Right in the Ding Dong
5/10/2021 6:16 AM PT
You can't intentionally hit your opponent in the balls. Period.
That's an NBA rule Luka Doncic broke on Sunday night -- whacking Collin Sexton right in the man junk during the Mavs vs. Cavs game ... earning him a swift ejection.
The two were battling for position under the basket in the 3rd quarter when things got physical ... and Luka threw what looked like a hammer-fist right into Sexton's no-no zone.
The refs called Doncic for a flagrant 2 -- which means automatic ejection -- and when you check out the replay, you can see why.
Luka gets ejected for hitting Collin Sexton 😳 pic.twitter.com/op2KXrPAdT— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 10, 2021 @BleacherReport
Ouch.
After the game -- which the Mavs won -- Luka insisted he didn't MEAN to hit Sexton in the groin ... it was an accident!
"It obviously wasn't on purpose," Luka said ... "Just two guys fighting for a rebound, I guess."
‘It obviously was not on purpose.’ - #lukadoncic on the crotch shot. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/RBlD8yL7Y4— fishsports (@fishsports) May 10, 2021 @fishsports
He continued, "That kind of stuff happens a lot of the games you know ... I don't know. That's my explanation."
Ice up, Collin.