Chicago Blackhawks Announcer Pat Foley Apologizes After On-Air Suicide Remark

5/11/2021 7:36 AM PT
Chicago Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley was forced to issue a mea culpa on-air Monday night ... just minutes after he made a crass remark about suicide.

The scene all went down during the broadcast of Chicago's game against the Dallas Stars ... when Foley was trying to make a joke about the Blackhawks' grueling travel schedule amid the NHL's COVID-19 restrictions and regulations.

“Had I been traveling with the team this year," Foley said mid-broadcast, "I might have put a bullet in my head."

Yeah, not great.

The backlash to the comments was swift ... viewers weighed in all over social media, trashing Foley for the comments -- and it didn't take long for the play-by-play man to issue an apology.

"I wish I didn’t say that," said Foley, who's been broadcasting Blackhawks games since the early 1980s. "I'm sorry if I offended some folks. Apparently I did, so I apologize."

This is not the first time Foley's had to walk back some insensitive comments ... back in 2019 during a Blackhawks exhibition game, he famously tried to make a joke about a player with an ethnic last name.

"Ortega, who sounds like he ought to be a shortstop," said Foley, who issued an apology after those remarks as well.

Neither the Blackhawks nor the NHL have commented on the latest Foley incident.

