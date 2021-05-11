Ex-'RHONJ' Star Dina Manzo's Ex-Hubby Indicted in Home Invasion Robbery

Former 'RHONJ' star Dina Manzo's ex-husband was involved in her violent home invasion ... at least according to the grand jury, which just handed up an indictment for his alleged role in the incident.

A grand jury in Monmouth County just indicted Dina's ex, Thomas Manzo, charging him as an accomplice in the 2017 home invasion ... and he's already turned himself in to police.

You'll recall ... Dina and her current husband, David Cantin, were allegedly attacked with fists and baseball bats as soon as they walked in the front door of their NJ home. According to cops, the suspects punched Dina in the head and face, and bludgeoned David with a bat.

Dina and David were then allegedly zip-tied while the perps ransacked the home, making off with her engagement ring and cash.

Dina's ex has been hit with multiple assault charges, a burglary charge, a theft charge, a robbery charge, a weapons charge and multiple stalking charges.

As we first told you ... another man, James Mainello, was arrested and indicted for his alleged role in the home invasion back in May 2019. Mainello is named in the new indictment on all but the stalking charges.