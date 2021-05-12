Andrew Brown Jr. Body Cam Vid Contradicts D.A., Family Attorney Says Public Will See

Play video content TMZ.com

The family attorney for Andrew Brown Jr. can't reconcile the D.A.'s account of Andrew's fatal shooting with what he saw on deputies' body cameras -- and he says the only way to settle it is to release ALL of the video.

Chance Lynch joined "TMZ Live" Wednesday, telling us it's unfathomable where or how Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble -- or "the elected," as Lynch calls him -- is coming up with his assertion Brown threatened cops with his car.

Lynch says the full video he and Andrew's sons saw Tuesday does NOT support Womble's theory. If anything, Lynch says the officers are the ones who made contact with Brown when they walked up to him, not the other way around.

He's fully aware there's a major discrepancy between what he saw and what the D.A. is saying. He insists there's only one way to settle that ... and it's by letting the world see the video, so the public can judge for itself.

Lynch says he's certain it'll be clear Andrew never posed a threat to cops, and that what the family's been saying all along is true ... he was executed.

As we reported ... Lynch and Brown's immediate family saw the full police footage which Lynch says shows Brown sitting in his vehicle outside of his home as he was surrounded by deputies.

He says it was only AFTER cops fired the first shot when Brown put his car in reverse to get away from the hail of bullets -- but the deputies were not behind the vehicle.

The family said a private autopsy showed one bullet to the back to the head killed Brown. The findings of that report also show he suffered 4 gunshot wounds to his right arm.