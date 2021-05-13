JoJo Siwa Down for Renaming Ronald Reagan Airport In Her Honor

Play video content TMZ.com

JoJo Siwa says she's a big fan of the movement to remove Ronald Reagan's name from an airport in favor of her ... telling us it would be the SICKEST THING EVER!!!

We got the YouTube star at Craig's in WeHo Wednesday night and asked about the petition to change Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the JoJo Siwa Washington National Airport.

JoJo says she's on board with the change, telling us it's the best idea she's ever heard in her life. The petition's already got 33,000 signatures and counting, and JoJo says her mom told her to sign on too.

Folks signing the petition seem to have very specific beefs with the former President, saying he "rigged the economy for the rich and screwed over everyone else" ... but JoJo says she knows nothing about RR, other than the fact he's got an airport named after him.