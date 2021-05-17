Conor McGregor's Fiancee Gives Birth to Baby #3, Meet Rian!

Conor McGregor's a daddy ... again!!!

The 32-year-old UFC superstar announced the birth of his 3rd son Monday morning -- Rian McGregor!

"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5," Conor posted with a picture of the little guy ... "Healthy baby boy delivered!"

As for Conor's fiancee, Dee Devlin -- "Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!"

"God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world."

Conor's firstborn son, Conor Jr., was born in May 2017. His daughter, Croia, was born in January 2019.

McGregor doesn't have too much time to bond with the kid before training camp begins -- he's fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 ... less than 2 months away.

Conor's having a pretty huge month -- he was just named the #1 top-earning athlete of 2020, according to Forbes, which says CM raked in $180 MILLION last year!