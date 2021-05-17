Kylie Jenner Aims to Conquer Swimwear and Beach Gear Business

Kylie Jenner Sets Sights on Swim, Beach Biz ... New Wave of Opportunity

5/17/2021 1:00 AM PT
Kylie Jenner wants everyone in the pool this summer, provided they're wearing a certain type of swimwear.

Kylie filed legal docs to trademark "Kylie Swim" and "Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner."

It appears Kylie's looking to market sunglasses, swim goggles, beach bags, swimwear, cover-ups, headwear, footwear and even towels and outdoor blankets. Basically ... everything you need for a bitchin' beach day.

It's nothing new for Kylie, of course ... you'll recall she did something very similar in early 2020 with "Kylie Body" ... and her expanding empire also includes "Kylie Baby" and "Kylie Hair."

What's interesting ... she already sells bikinis and other swimwear on her website ... but it seems she's ready to ride that wave to shore, and then drive to a nearby bank for a massive deposit.

