The Game Wants to Fight Jake and Logan Paul, I'll 'F***' You Up!

Rapper Wants to Fight Jake and Logan Paul

Another non-boxing star wants a crack at the Paul Bros -- The Game is calling 'em both out and GUARANTEEING victory!!

"Yerrr, @JakePaul, @LoganPaul .... meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of Staples Center and let’s just fight head up fades," the rap superstar tweeted out.

"No gloves, no money needed ... just on some me & my brother will f*** you & your brother up s***!!!!"

FYI, The Game is 41 years old and has no pro boxing experience -- but he's been in a ton of street fights over the years and seems incredibly confident in his hands.

Someone on Twitter warned The Game about the call out -- "you and your brother game are gonna be like Nate Robinson don’t do this bro."

Game replied, "On Martin Luther King Jr. speech, I ain’t losing!!!"

"Hate it or love it you would get knocked the f**ked out."

Logan Paul -- who just beat up the entire Gronkowski family -- also weighed in ... telling Game, "you gonna need your entire family."

you gonna need your entire family https://t.co/dtvJyEgcMi — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 17, 2021 @LoganPaul

Logan is currently training to fight Floyd Mayweather -- but Jake is looking for his next opponent.