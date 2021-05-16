Lamar Odom Gunning To Fight Jake Paul After Aaron Carter Bout ... Revenge For Nate!!!

Play video content

First, destroy Aaron Carter ... then, get revenge for Nate Robinson by knocking out Jake Paul?!?

That's the plan for Lamar Odom ... who, after his June fight with Carter, is gunning to box Paul to avenge Robinson's embarrassing loss to the YouTube star.

Odom made that very clear in a video obtained by TMZ Sports ... with the ex-NBA star saying, "After Aaron Carter, I would love to fight Jake Paul. For Nate Robinson!"

Lamar is set to throw hands with Carter on June 12 in Atlantic City ... and the 41-year-old is considered the big favorite, especially after recent sparring footage showed him looking polished in the ring.

Carter is training like a mad man with the hopes of not being some sort of pushover ... but if Odom can get through the pop singer as expected, he could be a very intriguing next opponent for Paul.

You'll recall, Jake annihilated Robinson in November, and then demolished Ben Askren in a fight last month ... but, he does NOT have another opponent lined up yet.

Seems Odom would be a great fit if he scores a win next month.